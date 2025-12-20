Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan dies at 69 after prolonged illness Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan, 69, died on Saturday in Thripunithura, Ernakulam after a prolonged illness.

New Delhi:

Renowned Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan, 69, died on Saturday in Thripunithura, Ernakulam after a prolonged illness. The veteran screenwriter and producer, celebrated for timeless films such as Vadakkunokkiyantram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, featured in over 225 movies throughout his career. Several film personalities expressed their grief following the news. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute on social media, remembering Sreenivasan as one of the finest talents in Indian cinema and thanking him for the laughter and ideas he shared through his work.

Early life and education

Sreenivasan was born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala. He completed his early schooling in Kadirur and later earned a degree in economics from PRNSS College in Mattanur. He went on to study filmmaking at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai, a step that helped shape his future in cinema.

Over a career that lasted almost 50 years, Sreenivasan acted in more than 225 films. He became known for portraying ordinary people with honesty and humour, often reflecting real social issues. His performances connected strongly with audiences across generations.

As a screenwriter, Sreenivasan created some of Malayalam cinema’s most memorable films, including Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sandesam, Nadodikkattu and Njan Prakashan. His writing was admired for its sharp humour and meaningful commentary on everyday life, bureaucracy and social challenges.

Sreenivasan also proved his versatility as a director with films such as Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, which explored human relationships with sensitivity and depth. As a producer, he was involved in successful projects like Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu.

He is survived by his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, both well-known figures in the Malayalam film industry. Sreenivasan’s legacy lives on through his films, which continue to entertain, inspire and provoke thought.