Air India, IndiGo aircraft wings collide at Mumbai Airport while passengers were onboard

Mumbai:

A major disaster was averted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday after the wing tips of two passenger aircraft were involved in a ground collision with both flights carrying passengers at the time. The incident occurred between Air India flight AI 2732, which was pushing back for its departure to Coimbatore, and IndiGo flight 6E 791, which was taxiing after arriving from Hyderabad. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, while both planes have been grounded.

The airlines said they have informed the airport and aviation authorities, and an investigation is underway. The Air India flight had 146 people passengers and 7 crew members on board, while the IndiGo aircraft had a total of 174 persons aboard.

What actually happened

Air India flight AI 2732 was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure when the arriving IndiGo flight was taxiing and joining B1. During this movement, the right wing tips of both aircraft touched each other at around 7.32 pm. Both planes were taxiing at the time of the incident and later returned to their bays for inspection.

Officials from the Mumbai office of the DGCA have reached the spot to assess the situation.

Air India, IndiGo respond to collision incident

In a statement, Air India said, "Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip."

"As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this event. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," it added.

IndiGo, too, confirmed the ground collision between the two aircraft, saying that the wingtip of their flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing.

"All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections," the airline said.

"In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed, and the matter is being investigated. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority," it added.

Ground collisions are relatively uncommon and usually occur during pushback or taxiing operations, when aircraft are manoeuvring in congested areas of an airport. Such incidents often involve wingtip strikes or contact between a fuselage and another aircraft’s tail or wing.

