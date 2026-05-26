Delhi shocker: Blue Bells School student out with female friend shot in Amar Colony, bullet stuck in brain

New Delhi:

A shocking shooting incident rocked South Delhi’s Amar Colony on Tuesday evening after an 10th-grade student was allegedly shot twice following a heated argument at a local food point. The victim, a student of the prestigious Blue Bells School, was reportedly dining with a female classmate when an argument broke out with three young men seated nearby. According to police sources, the verbal altercation quickly escalated, culminating in gunfire around 7:30 pm.

The boy who got the shooting carried out is also a 10th-grade student of Blue Bells School. He had brought the other two people along with him.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread across the crowded eatery as the accused allegedly opened fire at close range before fleeing the spot. The victim sustained two bullet injuries, with one bullet reportedly lodged in his brain.

The injured teenager was initially rushed to Moolchand Hospital for emergency treatment before being shifted to AIIMS trauma centre due to the critical nature of his injuries. Doctors have described his condition as extremely serious.

Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace the three accused involved in the attack. Multiples teams have been deployed to analyse the CCTV and do technical analysis to identify the accused and apprehend them.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the accused and the victims knew each other prior to the confrontation.

Further investigation is underway.