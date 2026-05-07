BJP worker shot at in West Bengal's Basirhat over dispute on putting up flags, party blames TMC

Kolkata:

In yet another incident showing an escalation in post-poll violence in West Bengal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot at in North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat. The worker was identified as Rohit Roy, who is currently admitted to a state-run hospital, as his condition remains critical but stable.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Roy was shot at in his abdominal area. The saffron party also shared a video on its social media account alleging that the shot was fired by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when Roy was putting up a flag of the BJP in his locality.

"I began running after they started shooting indiscriminately. I realised later that I had been hit," Roy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, as he received medical attention at the hospital.

The killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide

The incident happened on the same day when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide, identified as Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Madhyamgram. According to the police, which is examining the CCTV footage, Rath was shot by three shooters from point-blank range.

Adhikari, who visited the hospital on Wednesday night, described the incident as a targeted killing but appealed to BJP workers to ensure that law and order is maintained. He also said that the incident was a result of the "maha jungle raj" of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule.

"I urge the party workers not to take law into their own hands. A new government will assume responsibilities in two days, and we will ensure that a repeat of incidents like Abhaya's murder at RG Kar hospital never happens. The party will stand by the victims and their families, and we won't allow any more mother and sister to lose their dear ones in this manner," he said.

BJP leaders blame TMC

Though Adhikari didn't name any party or organisation, BJP leaders have blamed the TMC, particularly Banerjee's nephew Abhishek, for the incident. However, the TMC has refuted all the allegations and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the police have said that the incident would be thoroughly investigated. "We found live rounds and fired cartridges from the spot. The eye-witnesses and evidence are being processed and further investigation is underway," West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ - Chandranath Rath murder: 3 shooters, gunshots from point-blank range killed Suvendu’s PA | What we know so far