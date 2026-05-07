Op Sindoor turns 1: Rajnath Singh, Armed Forces reaffirm India's resolve in strong message to Pakistan

New Delhi:

India today marks the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a precise strike on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the operation and saluted the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan and terror outfits, Singh said the armed forces remain fully prepared to act decisively, describing the operation as a symbol of national resolve.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations,” the Defence Minister posted on X.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India’s steady advance towards achieving #Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience,” he added.

The Indian Air Force, which played a leading role in the operation, shared a video on X highlighting key moments of the mission and underscoring Prime Minister Modi’s clear message to Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing,” read the caption of the post.

The Indian Army also shared the same video with message, “ India’s resolute response calibrated and precise. Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people.”

Operation Sindoor: India targets terror camps after Pahalgam attack

India carried out a large-scale military response against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, began on May 7 and involved a series of precise strikes on multiple terror locations.

The Indian Armed Forces destroyed more than nine terror camps during the operation. The targeted sites were described as major command centres linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), groups associated with attacks such as the 2019 Pulwama bombing and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

In response, Pakistan attempted attacks on Indian military bases over three days between May 8 and May 10. Following these actions, India launched missile and drone strikes aimed at key military installations in Pakistan.

The tensions led to four days of heavy cross-border exchanges involving drones and missiles. Hostilities ended on May 10 after both countries agreed to de-escalate the situation following a request from Pakistan.

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