Trump says Iran 'desperate' for deal with US, draws red line on Tehran's nuclear ambitions

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that Iran can never be allowed to procure a nuclear weapon. He said negotiations to materialise a deal with Tehran were under progress and that the situation was entirely under the control of the US.

The US president also hailed the Navy blockade, which is causing significant financial losses to Iran.

"We are going to blow them (Iran) away... We are not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon... We are dealing with people who want to make a deal very much, and we will see whether or not they can make a deal that is satisfactory to us. We have it very much under control. The blockade is unbelievable. The Navy has been incredible. The job they did is like a wall of steel. Nobody goes through. In particular, the Iranians are not getting anything through one way or the other, so they are out of business. We will see whether or not they agree. If they don't agree, they will end up agreeing shortly thereafter," he said.

Iran’s military infra completely destroyed

Trump said the US was seeking a deal badly and that its entire military infrastructure was decimated. He said positive talks were held in the last 44 hours and a deal was hopefully in the offing.

"They want to make a deal badly and we will see if we get there. They can't have nuclear weapons... They don't have any planes and anti-aircrafts, radars, their missiles are decimated... Their leaders are all dead so I think we have won... We have had very good talks over the last 44 hours and it is very possible that we are going to make a deal," he said.

On the remark by Pope Leo XIV, Trump said the entire world can be a hostage if Iran manages to procure a nuclear weapon.

Notably, Iran and the US have long been negotiating a deal to ensure continuity of the ceasefire in the region. However, no significant breakthrough has been achieved yet.

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