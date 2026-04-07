Indian Navy's role in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan: Multi-layered response declassified

New Delhi:

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a coordinated, multi-tiered response under Operation Sindoor, showcasing decisive action against Pakistani forces. The Indian Navy demonstrated its strength across air, surface and subsurface domains, putting significant pressure on Pakistan’s defensive positions.

The Navy’s deployment created a comprehensive blockade: in the air, surface, and underwater. Surveillance and strike support were provided by Indian Air Force fighters and the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, enabling continuous monitoring of enemy movements. On the surface, warships and frigates established control over key sea routes. Underwater, four submarines were deployed covertly, presenting an invisible yet lethal threat to adversary forces.

Surface action groups and carrier battle group take center stage

The Indian Navy’s Surface Action Groups were quickly positioned at forward locations, establishing an aggressive maritime presence. Destroyers, frigates, integral helicopters, and other vessels together ensured robust sea control. MARCOS (Marine Commandos) were deployed on advanced fronts for special operations, enabling precision strikes on potential enemy positions.

The forward naval deployment effectively limited adversary naval activity, forcing the enemy into a defensive posture

Western fleet exhibits peak combat readiness

Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, the Western Fleet conducted missile firing exercises, weapon deployment, and combat preparation at the highest levels. Within just 96 hours, the fleet successfully conducted missile firings, fully deployed all major weapon systems—including missiles, torpedoes, and gunnery ammunition—and established operational readiness.

The pre-emptive deployment of the Carrier Battle Group and Surface Action Groups in the Arabian Sea ensured effective control over maritime spaces, restricting enemy activities and forcing them into a defensive stance.

Leadership and valor on display

Several officers of the Indian Navy displayed exceptional courage, leadership, and operational skill.