Indian Navy's role in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan: Multi-layered response declassified

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a coordinated, multi-tiered response under Operation Sindoor, showcasing decisive action against Pakistani forces. The Indian Navy demonstrated its strength across air, surface and subsurface domains, putting significant pressure on Pakistan’s defensive positions.
The Navy’s deployment created a comprehensive blockade: in the air, surface, and underwater. Surveillance and strike support were provided by Indian Air Force fighters and the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, enabling continuous monitoring of enemy movements. On the surface, warships and frigates established control over key sea routes. Underwater, four submarines were deployed covertly, presenting an invisible yet lethal threat to adversary forces.
Surface action groups and carrier battle group take center stage
The Indian Navy’s Surface Action Groups were quickly positioned at forward locations, establishing an aggressive maritime presence. Destroyers, frigates, integral helicopters, and other vessels together ensured robust sea control. MARCOS (Marine Commandos) were deployed on advanced fronts for special operations, enabling precision strikes on potential enemy positions.
The forward naval deployment effectively limited adversary naval activity, forcing the enemy into a defensive posture
Western fleet exhibits peak combat readiness
Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, the Western Fleet conducted missile firing exercises, weapon deployment, and combat preparation at the highest levels. Within just 96 hours, the fleet successfully conducted missile firings, fully deployed all major weapon systems—including missiles, torpedoes, and gunnery ammunition—and established operational readiness.
The pre-emptive deployment of the Carrier Battle Group and Surface Action Groups in the Arabian Sea ensured effective control over maritime spaces, restricting enemy activities and forcing them into a defensive stance.
Leadership and valor on display
Several officers of the Indian Navy displayed exceptional courage, leadership, and operational skill.
- Captain Suraj James Rivera led the Surface Action Group through a four-day high-threat mission, maintaining strike readiness and completing all mission objectives.
- Captain Vikas Garg commanded a frontline frigate, balancing coastal and aerial threats while maintaining peak combat readiness and exerting continuous pressure.
- Captain Pyas Kuttiyar operated a submarine in heavily monitored enemy zones, maintaining deterrence and gathering critical intelligence.
- Commander Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma demonstrated strong deterrence capabilities during forward deployment in the Northern Arabian Sea.
- Commander Vivek Kuriako conducted high-risk submarine operations under enemy surveillance, ensuring persistent threat to adversary forces.
- Commander Kapil Kumar successfully executed submarine operations despite continuous threats and anti-submarine air surveillance, achieving all mission objectives.
- Commander Saurabh Kumar secured aircraft and crew during an ISR mission in challenging weather and GPS-denied conditions, evading enemy missiles.
- Lieutenant Commander Rishabh Purviya led a successful strike on a terrorist camp in Jammu & Kashmir, safely extracting his team under heavy enemy fire while demonstrating courage and restraint.