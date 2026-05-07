'Pre-planned murder, maha jungle raj': Suvendu lambasts Mamata over PA's killing; TMC demands CBI probe

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the murder of party leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, calling it a pre-planned murder and saying that the matter will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

Speaking to reporters hours after Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram while he was in a moving car, Adhikari alleged that a recce was conducted by the assailants before carrying out the attack. He also appealed to party workers not to take the law into their own hands.

"We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident. Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police," Adhikari said.

"The police have found some evidence and they will investigate," he said, adding that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin regarding the killing. "This is the result of 15 years of Maha Jungle Raj... BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here."

BJP leader blames Abhishek Banerjee

Although Adhikari avoided blaming any organisation for the incident, many leaders of his party have blamed the TMC. BJP leader Arjun Singh claimed that the murder was orchestrated by Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, with an intention to send a message to public that even if they are not in power, they remain a force to be reckoned with.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul also linked the attack to the TMC and said it was a result of Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. She said CCTV footage is being examined, assuring the victim's family that appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar - who was accompanying Adhikari - said all such incidents will be stopped once the BJP government assumes power. "The DGP has informed us that significant progress has been made in the investigation. No one will be spared. Everyone will be brought to justice through the legal process," he told news agency ANI.

TMC refutes charges

The TMC, on the other hand, has refuted the charges and condemned the killing of Rath. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the party said also demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation. It further said violence and political killings have no place in a democracy.

"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," the party said.