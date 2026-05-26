May 26, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Two bowling powerhouses meet to seal spot in IPL 2026 final
 Live now

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Two bowling powerhouses meet to seal spot in IPL 2026 final

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans face off in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala after finishing level on points in the league stage. With balanced bowling attacks and contrasting batting styles, both teams chase a direct place in the IPL 2026 final.

RCB vs GT Live Score
RCB vs GT Live Score Image Source : PTI, designed by India TV
Dharamsala:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will walk into Dharamsala carrying almost identical credentials, but with sharply contrasting cricketing identities. Their league-stage campaigns ended level on points, with only net run rate separating the two sides at the top. Now, with a place in the IPL final within touching distance, they meet in the playoffs for the first time despite both being among the tournament’s most consistent teams in recent seasons.

The matchup arrives with both franchises carrying rich histories from Ahmedabad, where each has celebrated title success. Across the last five years, they have emerged as two of the league’s strongest sides by overall win percentage, while their head-to-head record remains perfectly balanced. This season, they traded victories during the league phase, setting up a decider with little to choose between them.

Notably, Bengaluru’s campaign has been powered by depth and adaptability. Their batting order has repeatedly rescued difficult situations, with contributions stretching far beyond the recognised finishers. The side has shown an ability to recover even deep into innings, whether through aggressive lower-order hitting or unexpected late cameos.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have relied heavily on a core trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. Their approach has revolved around stability and accumulation before accelerating, while their bowling attack has often dictated the direction of matches. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have exploited helpful conditions with the new ball, while Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder have used bounce effectively on harder surfaces. Rashid Khan’s middle-over control continues to give the Titans a reliable defensive weapon.

RCB’s bowlers, however, have been equally influential in their rise. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have provided discipline and breakthroughs early, while Krunal Pandya has offered balance and experience through the middle overs.

 

Live updates :RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 5:28 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    WE ARE IN THE END GAME NOW!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-voltage Qualifier 1 in the IPL 2026, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on 2022 champions Gujarat Titans. The winner of the match will progress to the final, while the losing team will have one more opportunity. So, gear up and sit tight as the business end of the cash-rich league begins!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Virat Kohli Shubman Gill
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\