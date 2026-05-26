RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Two bowling powerhouses meet to seal spot in IPL 2026 final

Dharamsala:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will walk into Dharamsala carrying almost identical credentials, but with sharply contrasting cricketing identities. Their league-stage campaigns ended level on points, with only net run rate separating the two sides at the top. Now, with a place in the IPL final within touching distance, they meet in the playoffs for the first time despite both being among the tournament’s most consistent teams in recent seasons.

The matchup arrives with both franchises carrying rich histories from Ahmedabad, where each has celebrated title success. Across the last five years, they have emerged as two of the league’s strongest sides by overall win percentage, while their head-to-head record remains perfectly balanced. This season, they traded victories during the league phase, setting up a decider with little to choose between them.

Notably, Bengaluru’s campaign has been powered by depth and adaptability. Their batting order has repeatedly rescued difficult situations, with contributions stretching far beyond the recognised finishers. The side has shown an ability to recover even deep into innings, whether through aggressive lower-order hitting or unexpected late cameos.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have relied heavily on a core trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. Their approach has revolved around stability and accumulation before accelerating, while their bowling attack has often dictated the direction of matches. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have exploited helpful conditions with the new ball, while Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder have used bounce effectively on harder surfaces. Rashid Khan’s middle-over control continues to give the Titans a reliable defensive weapon.

RCB’s bowlers, however, have been equally influential in their rise. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have provided discipline and breakthroughs early, while Krunal Pandya has offered balance and experience through the middle overs.