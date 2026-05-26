Clashes in Mumbai's Mira Road society over goats kept for Eid sacrifice, Hindu outfits bring pig in protest

Mumbai:

High-voltage drama was witnessed in Mumbai's Mira Road on Tuesday, just ahead of Bakrid over goats brought for sacrifice in a residential society. The issue escalated into a political controversy after clashes took place as some Bajrang Dal members brought a pig to the same spot, leading to a fierce confrontation with the police.

Eventually, the civic authorities removed the animals from the Poonam Estate Cluster 1 society compound. Security has been stepped up in the area as the situation remained volatile through Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities said the Kashimira Police are probing the matter and monitoring the situation closely to prevent any untoward incident.

What caused the controversy

According to police, the controversy began on Moday over goats brought into the housing complex for Bakrid celebrations. Residents claimed members of the Muslim community living in the society had constructed a temporary shed for sacrificial animals ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Members of the Hindu community opposed the structure, following which the municipal corporation allegedly demolished the shed after receiving complaints.

However, the Hindu side alleged that some people later attempted to rebuild the structure, triggering fresh arguments and confrontation between the two groups late last night.

During the late night unrest, a youth identified as Harsh Singh was allegedly attacked with a blade by an unidentified person. He suffered injuries to his hand, following which a complaint was registered at Kashimira police station.

Hindu groups protest

On Tuesday, workers of several Hindutva outfits gathered outside the main gate of the society. They recited the Hanuman Chalisa and raised slogans, leading to a tense atmosphere for some time.

Following this, youths linked to Hindu organisations allegedly chased and assaulted a young man outside the society gate. Those involved in the assault claimed that the victim was associated with individuals accused of attacking people with sharp weapons during Monday evening’s clashes.

Police later intervened and rescued the youth from the crowd.

Pig enters the scene

Further escalation came after members of a Hindu outfit allegedly brought a pig near the protest site outside the society. When police attempted to remove the animal, an argument and scuffle reportedly broke out between them and protesters.

Members of Bajrang Dal defended the act, saying, "For the Muslim community, it may be a pig, but for us it is Varaha Dev. We brought it here for a worship ritual. After the worship, our wish was fulfilled.."

Civic authorities later brought three and shifted 42 goats to a nearby shelter home. Police said the situation is currently under control, though security remains tightened in and around the housing complex.

BJP's response

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited the society earlier in the day and met residents amid the controversy. Speaking to the media, he said the matter would be investigated if the municipal corporation and police had granted permission to keep goats inside the society premises.

"Half the goats have already been removed, and the remaining will also be shifted. This is a conspiracy to intimidate Hindus. We will not allow animal slaughter inside society. The police administration has made separate arrangements," Somaiya said.

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