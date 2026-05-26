Former India cricketer to play Lanka Premier League after announcing retirement

Chennai:

Former India cricketer Vijay Shankar has signed for Kandy Royals for the upcoming Lanka Premier League. The 35-year-old announced his retirement from India cricket just last week and has already found a new destination on the franchise circuit. Now, his inclusion will also mark the first instance when a former India international will feature in the Lanka league.

The franchise confirmed the development through a social media announcement, unveiling Shankar with an animated promotional clip ahead of the tournament. The league’s post hinted at a fresh chapter for the cricketer.

“You’ve seen him before in the heat of battle… but never like this. Different stage. Same calm fire. Now entering Kandy Royals,” the social media post read.

Vijay Shankar’s India career and retirement

Shankar, in the meantime, brought the curtain down on a career that included appearances for India across white-ball formats and several IPL franchises. While stepping away from domestic and international cricket, he made it clear that he still intends to remain involved in the game through other opportunities.

The all-rounder represented India in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is after making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2018. His final match for the national side came during the 2019 ODI World Cup against the West Indies. During his time with India, he scored 324 runs and claimed nine wickets.

One of the standout moments of his international career came during the World Cup clash against Pakistan, where he returned figures of 2/22. Another landmark moment arrived in Nagpur, where he delivered the final over in India’s 500th ODI appearance. It is something that Shankar also mentioned in his farewell letter.

When it comes to the IPL, Shankar featured for multiple franchises and accumulated 1233 runs alongside nine wickets. His most recent appearance in the competition came in 2025 for Chennai Super Kings. He also registered for the 2026 season, but eventually went unsold and no franchise even contacted him as a replacement signing.

“Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10, and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments,” Shankar’s retirement letter read.

Shankar also acknowledged the BCCI, the Indian team, and the domestic and IPL sides he represented throughout his career, including Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

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