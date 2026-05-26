Why will the winner of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 have greater advantage, which was not present previously?

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala as a place in the final beckons. RCB, the defending champions, are being considered to have an edge over the 2022 winners, GT, who have rejuvenated their campaign after an average first half.

RCB have been the trendsetters this season too, as they have looked like the most complete team with almost all bases covered as per the conditions on offer. GT have mounted a very strong second half on back of some stellar performances from their top three, while their bowlers have complemented them well enough for them to seal a Qualifier 1 spot. The Qualifier 1 has always been on big importance as it takes the winner straight into the playoffs and gives the loser another chance of making it to the title clash. But this year, the importance is more significant.

Why winning Q1 is a bigger advantage this time?

The winner of Qualifier 1 will have a bigger advantage than in previous seasons due to the scheduling of the fixtures for the playoffs. The Qualifier 1 takes place at Dharamsala, while the Eliminator and the Qualifier 2 will be held in New Chandigarh. The finale will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Bengaluru were stripped of the hosting rights in the aftermath of the 2025 stampede.

The winner of Q1 will make it to the final, while the loser will be left to travel a lot if they have to play the final. The Q1 loser will travel to New Chandigarh for Qualifier 2 and will then have to travel again, this time to Ahmedabad, if they have to play the final. Moreover, there is only one day of gap between the Qualifier 2 and the final and a long distance to travel from New Chandigarh to Ahmedabad.

This wasn't the case in the previous seasons, though. Qualifier 2 is generally played at the same venue as that for the final, which prevents them from travelling once again.

GT's second win up against a mighty RCB

GT have found a second wind after an average first half of the IPL 2026. From battling in the middle of the points table and being outside the top four, GT sealed their place in the top two, setting up what promises to be a mouth-watering Qualifier 1 against the defending champions, RCB. While GT have been doing the things well, they are up against a mighty RCB side, which has covered most of the bases as per the conditions to win games and maybe the tournament too.

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