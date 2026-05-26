'India win good test, hungrier to clinch T20 World Cup': Laura Wolvaardt eyes glory after near-misses

New Delhi:

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is looking to go where no South African team has gone in white-ball cricket as the Women's T20 World Cup sits on the horizon. Having endured heartbreaks in back-to-back T20 World Cup finals and the ODI World Cup title clash, South Africa women look to become the first Proteas side, men or women, to be called a white-ball World Cup winner.

Wolvaardt looks forward to the T20 World Cup that kicks off on June 12 in England, aiming to go one step further and all the way this time, having taken confidence from their series win over India. "Reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals has obviously been very special for us as a team, but I think it's also made us even hungrier to go one step further," Wolvaardt wrote in her column for the ICC.

"The India series was another good test against one of the strongest teams in the world. Winning that series gave the group a lot of confidence, but more importantly, it showed the ability and resilience within the squad. Players stepped up at different times, and that's something you need at a World Cup," she added.

South Africa have confidence with them

South Africa have had good preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. They defeated New Zealand 4-1 and Pakistan 2-1 before handing India a 4-1 drubbing. "The preparation has been really good so far. We've had a lengthy run of cricket leading into the World Cup, especially with the tours against New Zealand and India, and I think those series gave us a great opportunity to test ourselves in different situations.

"The New Zealand tour challenged us in various ways, whether it was the conditions, our execution or the opposition," she said. She felt those tours gave her team the confidence that was needed to head in the right direction. "I think those tours also reinforced that we're moving in the right direction as a team. We've been super focused on being consistent over the last year, and there's a strong belief within the group about what we're capable of achieving."

Experienced players valuable, Ismail's return a boost: Wolvaardt

Meanwhile, the Proteas captain was happy with the experience she has within the squad as eight players from the 2017 World Cup are part of this tournament. "Having eight players in the squad who were part of that 2017 World Cup is definitely valuable for us. Experience counts for a lot in tournaments like these, especially when you come up against pressure situations or difficult moments during the competition.

"Players like Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka and Dane van Niekerk have been through so much international cricket and bring a lot of calmness and leadership to the group." She also highlighted the return of fast-bowler Shabnim Ismail.

"And then, of course, having Shabnim Ismail back is very exciting for us. Everyone knows the quality and experience she brings. She's one of the best fast bowlers in the world and someone who can change a game very quickly.

"Beyond her skill, she also brings a level of gees (Afrikaans word for vibe) to the group, and I know the team is really happy to have her back in Proteas colours again, to hopefully help us go that one step further and lift the trophy," she added.

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