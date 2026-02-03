IndiGo restricts operations over Iranian airspace amid US tensions, several flights cancelled | DETAILS Due to security concerns and a ban on Iranian airspace, IndiGo said flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's capital Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled till February 28.

New Delhi:

IndiGo on Tuesday announced schedule adjustments and cancellations for several international flights due to the evolving situation around Iran. Services on the affected routes have been suspended until February 28 2026, causing cancellations on multiple international routes in the region.

The airline shared the update on X, stating: "Travel Advisory: In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew. As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled until 28 February 2026.

"Customers may visit https://bit.ly/4rnkK5G to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund, as per their preference," the airline added.

Names of international flights cancelled by IndiGo

As a result, IndiGo said flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's capital Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled till February 28.

"As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review. Any further updates or changes will be shared through our communication channels. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued trust".

Geopolitical tensions keep uncertainty high

The flight disruptions come amid ongoing tensions in Iran. While relations between the United States and Iran are reportedly moving towards de-escalation, with both sides expected to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal later this week in Turkey, uncertainty continues to prevail, according to Reuters.

This follows repeated threats by US President Donald Trump, including warnings about warships heading towards Iran and calls for Tehran to reach a deal. Iranian leaders, meanwhile, have not ruled out the possibility of a military confrontation, warning that any conflict could escalate into a “regional war”.

Despite weeks of disruption, airlines have reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains their top priority.

Air India reroutes flights

Air India had stopped its flights from overflying Iranian airspace as a precautionary measure from January 28, sources told HT, citing growing security concerns triggered by nationwide protests in Iran. The airline rerouted its flights via Iraq to avoid the affected airspace.

Earlier IndiGo cancellations

The latest move follows IndiGo’s earlier decision to cancel flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till February 11.

“We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo had initially announced the cancellation of flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku on January 26, 27 and 28 after assessing the prevailing situation in Iran. The airline later extended the cancellations.

