Iran orders resumption of nuclear talks with US amid threats by Trump

Tehran:

Amid heightening tensions with the United States (US) and the ongoing turmoil in the country, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ordered the resumption of nuclear talks with Washington. However, the Iranian president did not mention when the two sides will begin the talks.

"President Pezeshkian has ordered the opening of talks with the United States," Iranian news agency Fars quoted a government source as saying. "Iran and the United States will hold talks on the nuclear file."

The development comes hours after Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran was working on a method and framework for negotiations. He said the government is examining and finalising the details of each stage in the diplomatic process and they are expected to conclude soon in the near future.

Soaring Iran-US tensions and Trump's warning

Massive protests are underway in Iran amid the worsening economic condition of the Islamic nation. The protests have claimed thousands of lives, with US President Donald Trump even warning that "time is running out" for Iran. The US had also increased its presence in the region, amid speculations that it may strike Iran soon.

It remains unclear, though, whether the US will strike Iran or not. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned the US against any misadventure in the region and said that any attack by Washington could spark a "regional war" in the Middle East. He also called the recent protests in Iran a 'coup', alleging that foreign actors are involved in it.

"The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei said. "We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country. But the Iranian nation will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it."

"The recent sedition was similar to a coup. Of course, the coup was suppressed... Their goal was to destroy sensitive and effective centers involved in running the country, and for this reason they attacked the police, government centres, (Revolutionary Guard) facilities, banks and mosques - and burned copies of the Quran," he added.