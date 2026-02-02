Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser to release at 12.12 pm tomorrow? Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh drop BIG hints Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh social media posts are hinting at a major release or update at 12.12 pm. It could likely be the teaser of Dhurandhar Part 2.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have shared two cryptic posts on their respective social media handles. The star cast and the makers are possibly hinting at the teaser release of Dhurandhar Part 2.

Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, emerged as one of the most successful Bollywood films of all time, with an India gross collection crossing Rs 1000 crore, and still counting.

Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser to release tomorrow?

Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, JioStudios have all shared the same post - a black background with a time that reads "12.12 pm tomorrow", written in past Dhurandhar announcement fonts. Social media chatter began on whether the makers are teasing teaser release of Dhurandhar Part 2. Take a look:

Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser update

Dhurandhar is currently streaming on OTT

After a successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar witnessed a global OTT release on January 30. The film, which was released on Netflix, was dropped with a reduced runtime of about nine minutes on Netflix. However, the OTT giant addressed the issue and revealed that the change in runtime was a result of a few changes in disclaimers and other such things, as approved by Dhurandhar makers.

Dhurandhar 2 to clash with Yash's Toxic at the box office

Dhurandhar Part 2 is set to clash at the box office with Toxic, starring Yash, with both films scheduled to release on March 19. While there had been online speculation about a possible shift in release date, Aditya Dhar has confirmed that there will be no postponement and that the film will arrive in cinemas on March 19, as announced earlier. Toxic makers, KVN Productions, also stood firm on Yash's film's release date. They have been sharing posters and updates with the same release date for the film.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and others.

