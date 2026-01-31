Dhurandhar OTT cut explained: Netflix addresses row over 9-minute trim from digital release After its theatrical release, Dhurandhar has now been released on OTT. However, social media users had complaints about the OTT version being shorter than the theatrical version. Read further to know everything about the matter.

The biggest hit of 2025, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, after raking in huge profits at the box office, has now been released on OTT. However, the film's release on OTT has raised questions among fans. These questions concern the film's runtime. The OTT version of Dhurandhar (3 hours 25 minutes) is shorter than the theatrical version (3 hours 34 minutes). Fans not only wondered why is this the case but some also claimed that Netflix has removed some dialogues and expletives from the film.

While speaking to India TV digital, a representative of Netflix India assured that no scenes have been cut from the film. But then why a 9-min difference is there in the OTT and theatrical versions? Let's find out.

Its the makers and not Netflix!

In a conversation with India Today, industry sources explained the changes in runtime and dialogues. They said that sometimes filmmakers make changes to the pacing of the film or shorten the credits before releasing it on OTT. This is usually done to provide a better viewing experience for the audience. Sometimes, scenes that couldn't be included in the theatrical release are added, or sometimes some scenes are removed. It depends on what would be best for the audience. However, all changes are made by the production house and the platform was informed accordingly.

Dhurandhar is three minutes shorter on OTT

A few weeks after the film's release, the Baloch community filed a petition against their portrayal in the film, particularly regarding a dialogue spoken by Sanjay Dutt. Following this, the court ordered the makers to modify some scenes. The new version was released in theaters on January 1.

According to the CBFC certificates issued on December 4 and January 5, the revised runtime is approximately 209 minutes (approximately 3 hours 29 minutes). Therefore, the version available on Netflix is ​​about three minutes shorter, not 10 minutes, as is being claimed on social media.

Disclaimers have been removed from OTT version

Sources also revealed that the theatrical version includes statutory disclaimers regarding smoking, which may not appear in the same way on OTT platforms. This could lead to a slight difference in runtime. However, the makers have not yet revealed the reason for the film's shorter duration.

It's important to note that Netflix or any other platform does not have the right to cut or alter a film. Streaming platforms only stream the version provided by the producers. They essentially act as distributors, showing the film to their paying subscribers. If any changes have been made, they would have been made by the producers.

Dhurandhar is a blockbuster

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning Rs 835.85 crore in India and Rs 1301.5 crore worldwide. Based on true events that took place in India, the film features Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

