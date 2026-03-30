Iran to be nuked? UN diplomat quits after warning of possible nuclear weapon use

Tehran:

A top diplomat of the United Nations (UN) has resigned from position after warning that the world body is preparing for the "possible use of nuclear weapons" in Iran. The diplomat is Mohamad Safa, who was the main representative of Patriotic Vision (PVA) at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC), who resigned from his position last week.

In a post on X (previously Twitter), Safa alleged that some UN seniors are serving a "powerful lobby" and not the global organisation. He said he cannot be part of what is happening at the UN, which is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use, adding that it was an honour for him to serve at the global organisation for nearly 12 years.

Safa also shared a photo of his resignation letter on the micro-blogging website.

In another post, Safa shared a photograph of Iranian capital Tehran, which he said was a city of nearly 10,000,000 people, while wondering what would happen if someone nukes Washington, Berlin, Paris, or London. He said that he gave up his diplomatic career to "leak this information", as he does not want to part of this "crime against humanity" in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter.

"For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You're sick to want war," Safa said.

"The possibility of the use of nuclear weapons must be taken very seriously. It's dangerous. Act now. Spread this message worldwide. Take the streets. Protest for our humanity and future. Only the people can stop it. History will remember us," Safa warned.

Who is Mohamad Safa?

A Lebanese national, Safa was the main representative of the PVA at the UN. PVA is a non-governmental organisation (NGO). As per the information available at PVA's website, the NGO is an international organization with special consultative status at the UN ECOSOC in New York since 2018. It says it is committed "to, guided, and based on the United Nations Conventions".

With more than 15 years of experience, Safa has been involved in various projects that have directed benefited around two million people. He has a master's degree in space diplomacy and international relations (IR), and had also done a PhD research on establishing a World Space Organization (WSO) inside the UN.

The Iran war

Coming to the Iran war, Safa has made the claims at a time when a Washington Post report has claimed that the United States (US) may conduct limited ground operations against Tehran, focusing on raids near the Strait of Hormuz and seizing the Kharg island. US President Donald Trump has also warned Iran and given it a deadline to open the Hormuz from where nearly 20 per cent of world's crude oil passes.

Iran, however, has refused to accept Trump's 15-point proposal and has warned that American soldiers would become food for sharks in the Persian Gulf.