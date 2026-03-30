'No direct talks with US': Iran rejects Trump's 15-point peace proposal, calls it 'unrealistic'

Tehran:

Iran has once again rejected the 15-point proposal put forth by US President Donald Trump to end the conflict in the Middle East, with country's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei calling them "unrealistic and unreasonable". He further clarified that no direct talks have been held between Washington and Tehran, and all the communication was conducted only through intermediaries.

"Proposals conveyed to Iran have mostly been ‘unrealistic, unreasonable and excessive'," he said, as reported by Al Arabiya News.

Details of the 15-point peace proposal are not available yet, but Trump had earlier claimed that Iran has agreed to the conditions. He had also claimed that the proposal was conveyed to Iran through Pakistan. However, he had also pointed out about that the uncertainty regarding the negotiations.

"We are negotiating with them directly and indirectly. We have emissaries, but we are also dealing directly," the 79-year-old US president had said. "You never know with Iran, because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up."

US preparing for ground invasion?

Iran's decision to reject the peace proposal comes amid speculations that the US military is planning ground invasions against the Islamic Republic. However, it will unlikely be a full-scale invasion and will focus on limited strikes such as seizing the Kharg island and raids near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by the Washington Post.

However, the Post also said that Trump is yet to give its permit for the plan. But it must be noted that he has hinted on seizing the Kharg island, which is Iran's main oil in the Persian Gulf. "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: 'Why are you doing that?' But they’re stupid people," he told the Financial Times.

Iran has warned the US regarding a ground invasion and said American troops will become "food for Persian Gulf sharks". Iran's parliament speaker has also said that the US is planning ground invasion amid pretext of talks and negotiations.