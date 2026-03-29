Iran's fiery threat as Trump weighs ground invasion: 'US troops would be food for Persian Gulf sharks'

Tehran:

Iran has issued a stark warning to the United States amid reports that Washington is mulling a ground invasion as tensions escalate in the Middle East. In a video message, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a Brigadier General and spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, claimed that Donald Trump was under pressure from Israel due to the Epstein controversy.

He warned that any misadventure, including a land invasion or plans to occupy certain islands, would be met with a strong response from Tehran.

In strongly worded remarks, Zolfaqari said that American forces would “become good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf” if Trump proceeds with such plans.

“There is no doubt that the US President is under pressure from the terrorist organisation Mossad due to his background in the Epstein case, and has become a pawn of the Israeli Prime Minister in the war and aggression against Iran," he said.

Waiting to set US troops on fire, says Iran’s parliament speaker

Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf also cautioned the US President, saying Iranian forces "are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever."

"Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased," Qalibaf said.

Qalibaf rubbishes Trump’s 15-point proposal

Qalibaf also rebuffed the Trump administration’s 15-point proposal conveyed by Pakistan to Tehran last week, saying it merely reflects Washington’s demands rather than a balanced framework.

According to Qalibaf, the United States was trying to secure through diplomatic pressure what it has been unable to accomplish through force. He asserted that as long as Washington continues to push for Iran’s capitulation, Tehran’s stance will remain unchanged, rejecting any outcome that would amount to submission or humiliation.