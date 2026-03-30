'Favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran': Trump signals seizure of Kharg Island

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said that he wants to "take the oil in Iran" and suggested that Washington could capture Kharg Island, the country's main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf, as thousands of American troops are stationed in the Middle East amid the widening US-Israeli war against Tehran.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, Trump said, "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: 'Why are you doing that?' But they’re stupid people."

Such a move could involve seizing Kharg Island, the key hub through which most of Iran's oil exports pass, potentially triggering a sharp escalation in the conflict and further destabilising global energy markets. Brent crude climbed above $116 per barrel on Monday in Asian trading, extending a rally of over 50% in the past month as the Middle East crisis deepened.

'Could take it very easily': Trump

Trump further said the United States has several options and may or may not move to seize the island. "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump told the newspaper. "It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while."

Asked about Iranian defenses there, he said: "I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily."

Trump compared the potential move to the US's approach in Venezuela, stating that Washington had sought to take long-term control of the country’s oil industry following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

The US already launched airstrikes once it said it targeted military positions on the island. Iran has threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if US troops land on its territory.

US weighs ground operations in Iran

Trump administration is planning weeks of 'ground operations' in the Middle East nation, a report by the Washington Post claimed. However, it will unlikely be a full-scale invasion, and instead will focus on raids and seizing key areas.

Citing US officials, the report said the plan is yet to received Trump's approval and it remains 'uncertain' whether he will grant his permission. It is worth mentioning that the US has deployed an additional 3,500 soldiers, including sailors and marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with transport and strike fighter aircraft in the region.

This is the largest deployment of US forces in the Middle East in around 20 years. "U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group," the US Central Command said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

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