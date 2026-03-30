Amit Shah in Lok Sabha LIVE: Home Minister hits out at ex-PM Indira Gandhi for accepting Naxalism

New Delhi:

Twelve states, including Chhattisgarh, were red corridor and hundreds of people, particularly the youth had lost their lives, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, as he hit out at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Congress for accepting the ideology of Naxalism. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government worked to end Naxalism, recounting the work done in the past 12 years.