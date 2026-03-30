Udhayanidhi Stalin frames polls as Tamil Nadu vs Delhi battle, calls Palaniswami 'PM Modi's slave'

Kanchipuram:

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday officially launched his party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a large rally in Kanchipuram, the native town of DMK founder CN Annadurai, he made it clear that the elections were a battle to unseat AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“The poll is about not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Udhayanidhi said, recalling his father and party chief MK Stalin’s statement that the contest is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

PM Modi, Amit Shah are Palaniswami’s mentors

He accused Palaniswami of being PM Modi’s “slave” and claimed that the AIADMK leader’s “ideological mentors are PM Modi and Amit Shah.”

“Hence, the Assembly election is all about driving out AIADMK chief Palaniswami. Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?” he asked, adding that the people would not allow it. He further emphasised, “In this election, we must prove that Tamil Nadu is always out of Delhi's control. Tamil Nadu must completely sideline BJP, which is betraying the state; this must be done.”

Udhayanidhi hails DMK’s welfare schemes

Udhayanidhi highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government, including the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme and free bus travel for women. He also spoke about infrastructure projects completed in Kanchipuram and appealed to voters to support the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

Before addressing the rally, Udhayanidhi paid floral tributes at Annadurai’s memorial, honouring the party icon. While he began his campaign from Kanchipuram, MK Stalin is scheduled to launch his own campaign from Tiruvarur on Tuesday, the home town of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

In contrast, AIADMK chief Palaniswami began his campaign from Mylapore, a Chennai constituency allotted to the BJP.