Iran rejects Pakistan's claim on US talks: 'Islamabad's forums are their own, we didn't participate'

New Delhi:

Iran has firmly denied Pakistan’s claim that it is ready to host direct talks between Tehran and Washington to end the ongoing conflict. In a clear response, Iranian officials said no such negotiations are taking place and dismissed the idea of any involvement in Pakistan-led efforts.

Iran issues strong clarification

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated that there have been no direct talks with the United States. Instead, it said that only “excessive and unreasonable demands” have been communicated through intermediaries. The statement also made it clear that any diplomatic forums organised by Pakistan are its own initiative and that Iran has not taken part in them.

Pakistan’s proposal sparks reaction

Pakistan had announced on Sunday that it was willing to host talks between the US and Iran. The announcement came after a high-level meeting in Islamabad, where Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.

During the meeting, the ministers reportedly discussed the impact of the conflict, including disruptions to key global shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. Despite Pakistan’s claims, the talks in Islamabad did not include representatives from the United States, Iran, or Israel. This has raised questions about the feasibility of such negotiations being hosted in the country.

While denying direct talks, Iranian sources indicated that communication with the US is still happening indirectly. Reports suggest that Tehran has responded to proposals from Washington through intermediaries, but no formal dialogue has been agreed upon.

Call for de-escalation

Iran welcomed calls from regional countries to end the conflict but also stressed that responsibility for the situation must be acknowledged.