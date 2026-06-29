'I feel incredibly lucky': Ben Stokes opens up after playing the final international game of his career

New Delhi:

An era has come to an end for English cricket as veteran all-rounder Ben Stokes played the final international game of his career. It is worth noting that Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket mid-game, leaving the cricket fraternity shocked.

After missing out on the second Test of the series, Stokes made a return to the playing XI for the third Test and was unfortunately unable to help his side to a win. After the game, Stokes took centre stage and gave his take on his illustrious career.

“I feel lucky that I've seen what Joe Root's been able to do on the cricket field as a player and as a captain, and he's still going. Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Alastair Cook, all these greats of the game. But then also there's other people who I've played against that I've seen do some amazing things out on the field. So I feel incredibly lucky that not only have I been involved in some of the moments that as a proud Englishman can say, but also what other greats of the game have done. And yeah, it's been some ride and something I'll always be able to look back on with fond memories,” Stokes said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Stokes’ career in numbers

Speaking of Ben Stokes, the star all-rounder retires from international cricket after numerous accolades and records to his name. In total, he played 122 Test matches for England. In the 122 matches, Stokes amassed 7,273 runs to his name, with 14 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Furthermore, he played 114 ODIs to his name and scored 3,463 runs to his name and a total of 585 runs in 43 T20Is. One of the most important players in English cricket, and arguably one of the best produced by the country ever, England will sorely miss Ben Stokes.

Having lost the series against New Zealand, it could be interesting to see what the future holds for the side, and with Ben Stokes not in the side, change is in order for the team.

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