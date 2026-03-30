Puducherry polls: PM Modi highlights double-engine growth, lauds party workers' dedication

Puducherry:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with booth-level party workers in Puducherry during the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad’ initiative ahead of the assembly polls. He praised their dedication and emphasised the key role they play in the party’s grassroots outreach.

Addressing the workers, PM Modi said he looks forward to learning from their on-ground experiences and efforts in poll preparation. He took a swipe at the opposition, stating, “The Congress and DMK know that the people of Puducherry will not give them a chance, yet they continue fighting among themselves.”

He contrasted the parties’ approaches, asserting, “Congress-DMK stands for family first, whereas the BJP stands for Puducherry first.”

PM Modi hails double-engine government

Highlighting the benefits of a double-engine government, PM Modi said that such governance ensures faster completion of projects, particularly in the tourism sector. He urged party workers to engage with individuals involved in tourism and hospitality, sharing that tourist inflow in India has doubled over the past five years. He also emphasised that India’s policy of free visas or visas on arrival for several countries will benefit Puducherry, crediting these developments to enhanced connectivity under a double-engine administration.

PM Modi further cited the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, a Ministry of Tourism initiative launched in 2014-15, which aims to develop theme-based and sustainable tourism infrastructure across India. According to him, the scheme has significantly contributed to the development of basic amenities in tourist destinations.

Puducherry Assembly polls

The Prime Minister’s address comes ahead of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, where polling for the 30-member house is scheduled in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes to be conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 4.