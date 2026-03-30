Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat; yellow alert issued

New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain on Monday afternoon, bringing a welcome break from the early spring heat. Rainfall began around 2 pm, accompanied by gusty winds and overcast skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the region, predicting a shift in weather patterns from the afternoon onwards. Meteorologists warned that gusty winds could reach 30–40 kmph, with occasional bursts of 50 kmph, creating chances of localised dust storms and reduced visibility.

Light to moderate rain or drizzle is expected across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, providing some relief from the maximum temperature of 36°C recorded yesterday. IMD officials explained that an upper-air cyclonic circulation over North Iran and the Caspian Sea is interacting with a lower-level system over Northwest Rajasthan.

Seasonal transition

Atmospheric scientist Prof. Manoj Kumar Srivastava described the wet spell as part of the transition from winter to summer. “The interaction between the winter-dominant Western disturbances and the approaching easterly summer winds is creating these weather conditions,” he said to news agency ANI.

The IMD also forecast that a fresh Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from Thursday, April 2, bringing more rain and cloudy skies over Delhi-NCR.

Temperature Trends

Monday’s minimum temperature settled around 21°C, slightly above normal, while the maximum temperature dropped to about 31°C, offering relief from the recent heat. Morning winds were mild at 10 kmph, expected to strengthen to 15 kmph by afternoon and moderate in the evening.