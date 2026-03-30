Delhi Excise Policy: ED moves high court challenging Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in summons cases

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a review of the trial court’s decision that acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two cases linked to his failure to appear before the agency. These cases relate to summons issued to him in the excise policy investigation.

The appeal, filed against the January 22 orders, is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. In its petition, the ED claimed that Kejriwal deliberately ignored the summons and failed to cooperate with the probe.

Kejriwal deliberately dodged summons, says ED

According to the agency, Kejriwal raised baseless objections and intentionally created reasons to avoid attending the investigation. The ED further contended that other accused persons in the matter had been in contact with Kejriwal during the formulation of the now‑scrapped excise policy, which allegedly conferred undue benefits to them and resulted in kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.

However, the trial court had earlier ruled that the ED could not prove Kejriwal intentionally disobeyed the summons. As a result, he was acquitted in the two cases.

Kejriwal is currently on interim bail in a related money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has referred questions on the necessity of arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to a larger bench for detailed examination.

Kejriwal, other AAP leaders discharged in liquor policy case

Separately, on February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the main liquor policy case. The court said the CBI’s case lacked merit and failed judicial scrutiny. The CBI’s challenge to that discharge order is still pending before the Delhi High Court.