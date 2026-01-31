Box Office Report of January 30, 2026: Mardaani 3, Mayasabha, Border 2, Dhurandhar and Valathu Vashathe Kallan Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was released in theaters on Friday. Let's find out how its release has affected the earnings of Border 2. Along with other films' collections like Mayasabha, Dhurandhar, Gandhi Talks and Valathu Vashathe Kallan.

New Delhi:

Several films were released in theaters on January 30. Some films performed well at the box office, while others had a disappointing opening. Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was also released in theatres yesterday. However, did not meet expectations of box office records.

Let's see how its release impacted the collection of Border 2, along with other films' collections like Mayasabha, Dhurandhar, Gandhi Talks and Valathu Vashathe Kallan.

Mardaani 3 opening day collection

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was highly anticipated by audiences. Finally, the wait ended on January 30 when the film was released in theaters. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 3.80 crore at the box office. According to media reports, the film's total collection is Rs 60 crore.

Border 2's Friday collection

The war drama Border 2 collected Rs 11 crore on its eighth day. After the first day and the weekend, the film's collection has decreased. The film collected Rs 30 crore on the first day and its highest collection was Rs 59 crore on the fourth day. The film has collected a total of Rs 235.25 crore so far. Mardaani 3 has not had a significant impact on the film's collection.

Vijay Sethupathi's Gandhi Talks was also released yesterday

The film Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, collected Rs 1.75 crore at the box office on its first day. This film, directed by Kishore Belekar, is a silent film (without dialogues).

Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion, a film by Tumbbad director

The psychological thriller film Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion was released in theaters on January 30. Directed by Anil Barve, the film collected Rs 12 lakh at the box office on its first day.

Dhurandhar's day 56 collection

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was finally released on Netflix after completing 56 days at the box office. Yesterday, the spy thriller collected Rs 35 lakh at the Indian box office and with this, the total collection of Dhurandhar so far has been Rs 835.85 crore in India and Rs 1301.5 crore worldwide.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan's day 1 collection

Biju Menon and Joju George's Valathu Vashathe Kallan collected Rs 1.1 crore on day 1. The Malayalam film is also directed by Jeethu Joseph.

