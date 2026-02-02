'Never seen such arrogant…': CM Mamata after meeting CEC over 'irregularities' in Bengal SIR | Video CM Mamata was accompanied by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and 13 family members of those allegedly affected by the SIR process.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in the state. CM Banerjee has several times alleged that the exercise was being done in haste without following a proper procedure.

CM Mamata was accompanied by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and 13 family members of those allegedly affected by the SIR process. The delegation included five individuals whose names were allegedly struck off the voters’ list after being declared dead, five family members of people who ‘died’ after receiving SIR notices, and three families of Booth Level Officers who allegedly died under pressure.

The TMC has demanded immediate intervention and a thorough, impartial probe into the matter.

All the people were in black attire to protest against the voter list revision exercise.

After the meeting, the TMC chief said CEC Kumar was a “liar” and “arrogant”. Calling SIR an “unconstitutional” exercise, she said the voter list revision was not happening in Assam as it was a BJP ruled state.

She said the exercise should have been properly implemented in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee said the delegation left the meeting midway because they were not given respect, adding that the Election Commission did not listen to them.



"I am very sad. I have been involved in Delhi's politics for a very long time. I have served as a minister 4 times and as a Member of Parliament 7 times. I have never seen such an arrogant and dishonest Chief Election Commissioner. I told him that I respect your chair because no chair is permanent for anyone. One day you will have to go... Why is Bengal being targeted? Elections are a festival in democracy, but you have removed the names of 98 lakh people and not given them a chance to defend themselves,” she said.

CM Mamata moves SC againt SIR

Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state. Earlier, Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen and Derek O’Brien had filed petitions regarding the SIR, which are currently pending in the Supreme Court. A hearing on these petitions is likely on February 4 and Banerjee’s petition may be heard alongside them.