Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail: X users question Nawazuddin Siddiqui's silence in cheque bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar jail ever since he surrendered in a long-running cheque bounce case relating to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. The case pertains to a Rs 5 crore loan taken to finance the movie, some bounced cheques and a subsequent conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act. After repeated delays and missed deadlines, the court finally rejected his last plea for time and ordered him to surrender. The actor, before surrendering, reportedly said that he has no money and no friends who could help him with the financial situation.

Ever since, this statement went viral, X users were seen questioning industry friendships and real relationships. Amid all this, an old interview of Nawazuddin Siddiqui caught social media users' eye, where The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor is seen talking about finding food, shelter and solace during his struggling at Rajpal Yadav's Mumbai residence. This not only angered X users, but they were also quick to question Nawazuddin's silence during this testing time.

X users grill Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Several X users questioned Nawazuddin's no reaction on the Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case. A user wrote, 'Where is Rajpal's best buddie Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Not trying to help his friend?' Another X post read, 'Do people really not pay back to the ones you help in their struggling days? #NawazuddinSiddqui'.

See some other reactions here:

What did Rajpal Yadav say before surrendering?

Moments before surrendering in Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav reportedly made an emotional statement that reflected the emotionak and financial burden placed on him. Quoted by News X, the actor was heard saying, 'Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)'

