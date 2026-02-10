Assam publishes final voter list after SIR with 2.49 crore names, over 2.4 lakh names dropped The Election Commission has released Assam's final voters' list after completing the Special Revision exercise. The updated roll includes 2.49 crore electors, showing a 0.97 per cent decline from the draft list.

Guwahati:

The Election Commission on Tuesday published the final voter list for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 covering all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, with the total electorate standing at 2,49,58,139. According to Assam's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the final voter list shows a decrease of 2,43,485 voters from the draft list, which had recorded 2,52,01,624 voters. As per the gender-wise breakup in the final list, Assam has 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 voters in the third gender category.

From draft roll to final list after verification

The integrated draft voter list for SIR 2026 was published on December 27, 2025. Before this, a house-to-house verification drive was conducted across the state between November 22 and December 20, 2025. The period for filing claims and objections remained open from December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026. The Election Commission said the final voter list has been prepared after the completion of the verification process and disposal of claims and objections.