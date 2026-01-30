'64 lakh infiltrators present in seven districts': Amit Shah tears into Congress in poll-bound Assam Home Minister Shah urged people of Assam to vote for the BJP in the upcoming election to 'stop the infiltrators.'

Guwahati:

Union Home Minister on Friday rebuked the Congress, expressing concern over rise in the population of infiltrators in Assam. Addressing a rally in Dhemaji, Shah said the population of illegal immigrants grew to a whopping 64 lakh in seven districts of the state. He said this influx occurred during twenty years of Congress rule.

"Today I also want to talk about the demographic changes in Assam. Himanta Ji has said that you have stopped the infiltrators here, but the responsibility of the Mising community is not just to stop infiltrators in this area. The responsibility of the Mising community is to make the entire Assam free from infiltrators. Our seven districts Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara. Today, these districts have become dominated by infiltrators. Within twenty years of Congress rule, these seven districts, which previously had no infiltrator population, now have a population of 64 lakh,” he said.

Home Minister Shah urged people of Assam to vote for the BJP in the upcoming election to “stop the infiltrators.”

“If we want to stop the infiltrators, what do we have to do? I am not saying that my youth should take up arms and go to the border to stop the infiltrators. Himanta Biswa Sarma's government will do this work, don't worry. But if you want to stop the infiltrators, then in the upcoming elections, once again, give your support to the BJP. Elect the Bharatiya Janata Party government," he added.