Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky Syngkon dies while playing football

Shillong:

Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP and Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Ricky Andrew J Syngkon passed away in Shillong on Thursday evening, shortly after collapsing while playing futsal, party officials said.

Syngkon, who represented the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency, was participating in a friendly futsal game when he suddenly collapsed on the court. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 8:45 pm, a senior VPP leader told news agency PTI.

Party colleagues and close associates said the parliamentarian was participating in a friendly futsal session when the incident occurred.

Futsal is a fast-paced, scaled-down version of football played between two teams of five players each on a smaller indoor court.

Meghalaya CM expresses grief

Syngkon, who represented the Shillong parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, was known for his active public engagements and grassroots outreach across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed shock and grief over the MP's sudden demise, describing him as a dedicated public representative who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

Leaders from across party lines also mourned Syngkon's death, remembering his consistent efforts to raise regional issues in Parliament.