Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar re-releases with minor edits, 'Baloch' muted: Reports Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar has been re-released in theatres with minor edits, following directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, according to reports. The word 'Baloch' has reportedly been muted.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, has re-released in theatres but with subtle changes. The edits were made in accordance with the government's directive.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar has been roaring at the box office, even after almost a month of its release on December 5.

Dhurandhar re-releases with edits

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India has directed the makers of Dhurandhar to mute the word “Baloch” in the film, prompting a revised theatrical cut, reports NDTV.

Dhurandhar explores Pakistan’s complex socio-ethnic landscape and examines the intersection of terrorism and state machinery through a blend of fact and fiction. While the film’s core narrative remains intact, certain elements have now been altered following official instructions.

"Theatres across the country received an e-mail from the distributors today, December 31, informing them they are replacing the DCP of the film. The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India,” a source told the portal, adding, "The cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1, 2026."

Of the two words reportedly removed, one is "Baloch." However, details regarding the second word and the modified dialogue are yet to be disclosed.

Dhurandar crosses the Rs 720 crore-mark on Day 27

Dhurandhar continued its strong box office run on Day 27, crossing the Rs 720 crore mark in India. Aditya Dhar's film earned Rs 10.50 crore, bringing its total India collection to Rs 722.75 crore.

On New Year's Eve, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film had an overall 22.72% Hindi occupancy, with the highest occupancy of 25.48% recorded in the evening shows, followed by 22.57% in the night, 28.40% in the afternoon and 14.42% occupancy in the morning shows.

