Delhi HC directs Yo Yo Honey Singh to file affidavit in 'Volume 1' song controversy case; singer denies claims

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has asked singer Yo Yo Honey Singh to submit an affidavit in connection with a case involving an allegedly controversial song performed at a public event.

For the unversed, the matter came up after an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, filed a petition claiming that the singer performed an objectionable song during a show at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in front of nearly 50,000 people. The petition also sought the removal of links related to the song from the internet.

During the hearing, Honey Singh's legal team strongly denied the allegations. His counsel told the court that the singer did not perform any objectionable song at the event. They also argued that if such a performance had taken place, there should be clear audio or video evidence to support the claim.

Delhi HC asks Honey Singh to file an affidavit in the controversial song-related matter

The court, however, directed the singer to file a formal affidavit explaining his position in detail. The bench said he must clearly mention his stand on what has been alleged in the petition. The Delhi High Court also asked the central government to submit a compliance report in the matter.

Notably, the case is currently ongoing, and the next hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Delhi HC bans Honey Singh, Badshah's 2006 track 'Volume 1'

Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court ordered a blanket ban on Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah's controversial song 'Volume 1' and directed the Central government, music streaming services and social media platforms, to block the track across all platforms.

The Court said in a statement, "In whatever forms this song is available on social media platforms, it has to be taken down is clearly the opinion. No one can deny this. We cannot allow even the slightest of it to be on social media."

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi HC bans Honey Singh, Badshah's 2006 track Volume 1; why is it being taken down now?