JNU slogan controversy: Delhi Police registers FIR over derogatory remarks after viral video

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with a viral video, where derogatory slogans were raised on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The incident took place on January 5 after the Supreme Court rejected bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid.

According to police officials, a formal complaint was received on January 6 from the Chief Security Officer of JNU at Police Station Vasant Kunj North. The complaint detailed concerns over actions captured in the viral video, which reportedly led to unrest on the university campus.

After examining the complaint and the available material, the police sought legal opinion before proceeding with the registration of the case. Based on the assessment, the FIR has been registered under Section 352 for making provocative statements and Section 353 for acts related to disturbing public peace.

Notably, objectionable slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a protest held to denounce the January 2020 campus violence.

JNU admin vows action

The JNU administration on Tuesday stated that it would initiate the strictest possible disciplinary measures against students allegedly involved in raising objectionable slogans targeting PM Modi and Home Minister Shah during a protest held on campus on Monday. The university cautioned that those found responsible could face severe consequences, including immediate suspension, expulsion, and permanent debarment from the institution.

The varsity said that while freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right, universities are centres of learning and innovation and cannot be allowed to become spaces for hatred.

JNU student union says Jan 5 event 'misinterpreted'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it remains committed to peaceful and democratic forms of protest, following the circulation of the controversial video on social media.

In a statement, the students’ body said that its methods of agitation have always been non-violent and based on democratic values. It also raised concerns over what it described as a failure by the Delhi Police to deliver justice to those affected by the violence that took place on the campus in 2020.

The union further accused a section of the media of presenting a distorted picture of recent events. According to JNUSU, such reporting shifts focus away from the main issues faced by students and instead harms the university’s image.

