Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 5.8 degrees Celsius amid intense cold wave, air quality improves

New Delhi:

The national capital on Thursday recorded season's lowest temperature at 5.8 degrees amid intense cold wave. As per the weather department, the temperature in the capital on Thursday was 1.1 degrees below normal as cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region moved towards Delhi. The earlier known lowest minimum temperature of the season was observed on December 20, when the mercury dropped to 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold condition to continue through this week

The severe cold condition is likely to continue through this week, even though the IMD has predicted a marginal rise in the maximum temperature from Friday. Delhi is likely to see clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours till January 14. because of the severe cold conditions, all schools in the national capital will remain closed until January 15.

Air quality improves in Delhi

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Minimum temperature recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast dense fog on Friday and Saturday.

