Severe cold wave and dense fog grip India: Schools closed in Jaipur, Tripura, Lucknow and Meerut IMD has warned of cold day conditions, with maximum temperatures falling more than 4.5°C below normal in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, East Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

New Delhi:

Harsh winter spell continues to affect large parts of India as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions across northwest, central, east and northeast India on January 6, 2026. Morning visibility is expected to remain poor in several states, increasing risks for travel and daily activities. Cold wave alerts have been issued for isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, where minimum temperatures are likely to drop further due to weak western disturbances.

Zero visibility reported

In the past 24 hours, dense fog reduced visibility to zero in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, Gwalior and Jabalpur. The fog led to flight disruptions and traffic snarls on highways stretching from Delhi to Patna. Dense fog is expected to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. East Uttar Pradesh may remain affected till January 12, while Bihar and Assam could see foggy mornings till January 10.

IMD has warned of cold day conditions, with maximum temperatures falling more than 4.5°C below normal in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, East Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Night temperatures across northwest and central India may fall by 2–3°C, with some areas recording lows near 2°C.

Ground frost is likely in parts of Uttarakhand, while light snowfall or rain may occur in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Weather experts say multiple cyclonic circulations and strong upper-level winds are intensifying the cold spell.

Schools closed in Jaipur due to severe cold

In Rajasthan, the Jaipur district administration has announced school holidays to protect children from extreme cold.

Pre-Primary to Class 5: Schools closed from January 6 to January 10, 2026

Classes 6 to 8: Schools closed from January 6 to January 8, 2026

Authorities clarified that teachers will continue reporting to schools, campuses will remain functional, and examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

Tripura shuts all schools till January 10

Tripura has also ordered the closure of all government, aided and private schools from January 6 to January 10 due to extreme cold conditions. IMD officials said temperatures in the state have dropped 4–6°C below normal, with fog expected during night and early morning hours.

Holidays announced in Lucknow and Meerut

In Uttar Pradesh, schools in Lucknow will remain closed for Classes 1 to 8 till January 8 because of cold wave conditions. Schools for Classes 9 to 12 will operate with reduced timings from 10 am to 3 pm. Meanwhile, the Meerut district administration has declared holidays for all schools up to Class 8 on January 6 and 7, citing severe cold and dense fog.