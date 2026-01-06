Bomb alert triggers chaos at Mau railway station in UP, Mumbai-bound train evacuated A bomb alert at Mau railway station led to the evacuation of the 15018 down train heading to Mumbai. Security agencies immediately cordoned off the area and launched a detailed inspection with the bomb squad.

Mau:

A bomb alert created chaos at the Mau railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when authorities received information about an explosive device on the 15018 down train travelling from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. The moment the alert was received, security agencies went on high alert and a tense atmosphere gripped the entire station. As per details, immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of passengers.

Police and security teams rush to the spot

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran and Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar reached the station with a police team. Inspector Anil Kumar Singh along with GRP and RPF personnel promptly evacuated the train and guided passengers to safe areas. The bomb squad was then called in to begin an intensive inspection of the train.

Train coaches and platforms searched thoroughly

According to officials, every coach of the 15018 train is being thoroughly searched. The platform area and nearby zones have also been secured to prevent any movement. The sudden evacuation created panic among passengers, although the administration continued to make announcements urging people to stay calm and follow instructions. Security agencies remain on high alert and the train will be allowed to depart only after the inspection is fully completed and the area is declared safe.

Several Noida schools receive bomb threat emails

Earlier on December 19, several schools in Noida received emails containing bomb threats on, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Rajeev Narain Mishra, told reporters that some schools in Noida received emails threatening bomb attacks on their premises.

"Upon receiving information, senior police officers along with local police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage units carried out thorough inspections of the schools," Mishra had said. Security teams also conducted searches in the surrounding areas, including nearby Metro stations, markets and other crowded places as a precautionary measure, the officer added.

(Inputs from Raghuvanshi Puc)

