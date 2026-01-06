'Have a good relationship with PM Modi, but he's not happy': Trump's latest on India tariffs US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with him over the rising tariffs India faces.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with him over the rising tariff India faces, adding that he shares a “very good relationship” with him. Speaking on bilateral ties, Trump said India’s energy trade with Russia has become a point of friction, even as personal relations between the two leaders remain cordial.

Warning of possible tariff hike

Trump’s remarks came a day after he warned that Washington could further raise tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi does not address US concerns over Russian oil imports. “They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly,” Trump said earlier, signalling that trade measures remain on the table as leverage.

The United States has been seeking to narrow its trade deficit with India and had doubled import tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent last year, citing India’s large-scale purchases of Russian crude. India and the US are negotiating a potential trade agreement.

India stands firm on energy policy

India has consistently defended its decision to import Russian oil, maintaining that energy purchases are driven by national interest and the need to ensure affordable fuel supplies for its citizens.

New Delhi has also reiterated that it will continue engaging with all global partners while safeguarding its strategic and economic priorities. Following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, India emerged as the largest buyer of discounted Russian seaborne crude. The move has drawn criticism from Washington, which is seeking to curb Russia’s energy revenues.