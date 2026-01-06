Congress leader makes bizarre remark, questions 'will Trump kidnap our PM like Venezuela?' Speaking on the impact of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, Chavan invoked recent events in Venezuela and raised a hypothetical question.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has landed in the middle of a political controversy after making a startling comparison between India and Venezuela while criticising US trade policy, prompting a sharp backlash from the BJP. Speaking on the impact of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, Chavan invoked recent events in Venezuela and raised a hypothetical question.

“The question then is: what next? Will something like what happened in Venezuela happen in India? Will Mr Trump kidnap our prime minister?” Chavan said, referring to US military action that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He argued that a proposed 50 per cent tariff would effectively choke bilateral trade, leaving Indian exporters with little room to manoeuvre.“Since a direct ban cannot be imposed, tariffs have been used as a tool to stop trade. India will have to bear this,” Chavan said.

BJP responds, slams ‘anti-India mindset’

The BJP responded sharply, accusing the Congress of undermining India’s sovereignty and projecting weakness on the global stage.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to X to criticise Chavan’s remarks, calling them a new low for the Congress. “By shamelessly comparing India’s situation with Venezuela, Congress is making its anti-India mindset clear,” he wrote, alleging that the party was seeking foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs.

The ruling party framed the comment as an insult to India’s democratic strength and strategic autonomy.

Kharge’s earlier attack

Chavan’s comments followed a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stepped up his attack on the Modi government, citing remarks by US President Donald Trump on India’s purchase of Russian oil.

“I do not understand why Modi is bending before him. This is harmful for the nation,” Kharge said, questioning the prime minister’s handling of relations with Washington. “You were not elected as prime minister to nod to whatever he says.”

Kharge also referred to developments in Venezuela, warning against what he described as expansionist tendencies and attempts to intimidate sovereign nations. “Those who believe in expansionism do not last long. History has shown that such thinking ultimately fails,” he said, invoking past authoritarian regimes to underline his point.