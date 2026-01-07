Bulldozer action near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Delhi triggers tension as stones pelted at police The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Heavy security was deployed in the region to maintain law and order.

A tense situation unfolded near Delhi's Turkman Gate early Wednesday when Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) teams launched a demolition drive around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. The operation, aimed at clearing alleged illegal structures, began around midnight as nearly 30 bulldozers rolled into the area and started pulling down constructions marked as encroachments. The unexpected action quickly escalated into unrest as stones were reportedly thrown at the demolition teams, forcing police to step in. As per details, police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and regain control. The area remained on edge as the situation unfolded under heavy security.

Situation was controlled with minimum force

Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, Madhur Verma stated, "During the demolition, some miscreants tried to create disturbance by pelting stones. The situation was immediately controlled with minimum use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation."

Police maintained a tight vigil through the night as tensions simmered, ensuring the demolition work continued as scheduled, he said. "Prior to the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders, with the objective of maintaining peace and preventing any untoward incident. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken," Verma added.

Dispute over alleged encroachment near mosque

The core dispute involves a baraat ghar and a diagnostic centre adjacent to the mosque, which authorities say were built illegally on government land. The administration maintains that the action was carried out strictly as per court orders and procedural rules. However, the mosque committee has contested the claim, stating that the structure is over 100 years old and an integral part of the complex. With both sides standing firm, authorities deployed a large police force to prevent any flare-ups and turned the entire locality into a high-security zone during the demolition.

