Scared Pakistani President Zardari claims India preparing for another war after Operation Sindoor

Islamabad:

Months after success of Operation Sindoor following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani scared President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that New Delhi is "preparing for another war against his country.” However, Zardari urged New Delhi to step back and return to negotiation tasbles.

“India's leaders say they are preparing for another war. As a lifelong advocate of regional peace, I would not recommend it,” Zardari said while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament amid opposition protests on Monday.

“My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatres to meaningful negotiating tables because that is the only path for regional security,” Zardari said in the address. It should be noted that India and Pakistan were involved in a cross-border military conflict for four days in 2025 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025

India on 7 May 2025 launched a series of precision strikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) under a military operation code-named Operation Sindoor. These strikes hit multiple locations, including militant infrastructure and air defence sites. The two neighbouring nations, however, agreed on a ceasefire in four days.

Zardari spoke udiring his 9th address to a joint session of parliament in his capacity as president. His address was marred by protest and sloganeering by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, who chanted, "Go, Zardari, go" and "Khan ko reha karo (free Imran Khan)". But undeterred, Zardari completed his address. A video of his remarks has gone viral on social media.

