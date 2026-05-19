'Don't listen to anyone': Kangana Ranaut urges women to be financially independent after Noida, Bhopal deaths

New Delhi:

Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP MP, recently shared a strong note on social media about the struggles many married women continue to face, especially in the wake of two recent cases from Greater Noida and Bhopal that sparked conversations around harassment and abuse within marriages.

Kangana Ranaut pens strong note amid Noida and Bhopal cases

Reacting to the incidents, Kangana urged young women to focus on becoming financially independent before thinking about marriage. In her post, Kangana wrote, “So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married."

She further added, "My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/ dating/ wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please, you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you, what you do and who you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want. Don't listen to anyone.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT)Kangana Ranaut

The Noida and Bhopal cases of young brides have sent shockwaves

Her post came after two separate incidents made headlines recently. In one case, a 31-year-old pregnant woman from Noida was found hanging at her home in Bhopal. Her family alleged that she had been dealing with mental and emotional distress after marriage. Police said no suicide note was found and the investigation is still underway.

In another case from Greater Noida, a 24-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide following claims of dowry-related harassment made by her family. Both incidents have once again triggered discussions online about the emotional and societal pressures women often face after marriage.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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