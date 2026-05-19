Why is Riyan Parag not playing for Rajasthan Royals' must-win game vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals were forced to drop Riyan Parag in their must-win clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed that the India all-rounder is dealing with a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the competition. However, despite being unavailable for the starting XI, Parag was still named in the Impact Substitute list, keeping him within the matchday setup.

“He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game. We have three changes. Sandy, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorious come in,” Jaiswal said after the toss.

The injury comes at a crucial stage of the season for Rajasthan, who are still battling for a place in the playoffs. With every remaining fixture carrying significant weight, Parag’s absence is a major blow to their balance and leadership group.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

More to follow..