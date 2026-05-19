Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, will play his sixth FIFA World Cup as Portugal announce 27-man squad

PORTO, Portugal:

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in a sixth World Cup at the age of 41 after Portugal named a 27-man squad for the tournament, with an additional symbolic selection included in remembrance of Diogo Jota.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez confirmed the group at Cidade do Futebol, outlining a squad structure that also includes fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho of Genclerbirligi Ankara. Velho will travel with the team but can only be registered in place of one of the three main goalkeepers if an injury occurs during the tournament.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes as Portugal prepare for their Group K matches in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Their campaign begins on June 17 in Houston against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, followed by another fixture at the same venue on June 23 against Uzbekistan. The group stage concludes in Miami on June 27 against Colombia. The tournament itself runs from June 11 to July 19.

Tribute to Diego Jota

Martinez described the composition of his squad in deeply personal terms, linking it to the memory of Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July last year at the age of 28.

"He is our strength, our joy. Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo's dream and for the example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota's spirit, strength and example are the +1 and will always be the +1,” Martinez said in the press conference.

He further pointed to tactical flexibility across the squad, highlighting players such as Joao Dalot, Joao Cancelo and Matheus Nunes, while referencing attacking options including Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Francisco Trincao operating centrally, with Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao providing width.

Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson ⁠Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), ​Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester ​City); Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco ​Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Also Read: