Manchester City shortlists coach to replace Pep Guardiola, Spaniard to leave after current season

MANCHESTER:

Manchester City are moving toward a managerial transition that could mark the end of one of the club’s most successful eras. With Pep Guardiola expected to depart after Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, preparations for life beyond the Spaniard are already well underway.

The club’s focus has turned to Enzo Maresca, who has emerged as the preferred candidate to step into the role ahead of the 2026-27 season. Discussions between City and the Italian coach have progressed significantly, with an appointment anticipated once formalities are completed.

Meanwhile, Maresca’s rise in English football has gathered pace over the past few years. After leaving Manchester City in 2023, he took charge of Leicester City and immediately guided them back to the Premier League. His next challenge came at Chelsea, where he delivered a campaign that included Champions League qualification alongside triumphs in both the Club World Cup and the Conference League.

Maresca’s connection with City

Notably, the 46-year-old is no stranger to the inner workings at the Etihad. Before beginning his senior managerial journey, Maresca spent time within City’s academy structure and later joined Guardiola’s coaching staff. He was part of the setup during the club’s historic treble-winning season in 2022-23.

City’s succession planning has reportedly been in motion for several months, allowing the hierarchy time to evaluate possible candidates before accelerating negotiations with Maresca. Guardiola has spoken warmly about the Italian in the past and publicly praised the work he carried out during his spell at Chelsea.

"One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well but, the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit. Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional,” Guardiola had said.

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