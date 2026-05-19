From 'justice for students' to NEET paper leak arrest: How RCC's 'M Sir' landed at the centre of scandal

New Delhi:

Two years ago, he was speaking passionately for students, demanding justice in the NEET controversy and calling it a “massive scam”. Today, the same man popularly known as “M Sir” is under arrest in the NEET UG paper leak case. Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of RCC Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur, was arrested by the CBI after investigators allegedly recovered a leaked NEET question paper from his mobile phone during searches at his premises.

Motegaonkar had earlier positioned himself as someone fighting for the interests of NEET aspirants.

Old video resurfaces after arrest

Soon after his arrest, an old 2024 video of “M Sir” resurfaced on social media and quickly went viral. In the video, recorded from inside a car, Motegaonkar can be seen addressing students directly and claiming that he had filed a Public Interest Litigation at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court over the alleged NEET scam.

He had said that students in Maharashtra would suffer the most because of the irregularities and called for a larger movement involving media organisations and students. At the time, many students had seen him as a teacher taking a stand for fairness in competitive exams. That same video is now being widely shared with a very different reaction online.

Along with the student-related video, another old political clip featuring Motegaonkar and Congress leader Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh has also gone viral. In the video, allegedly from an election campaign event, Motegaonkar is heard saying, “Humne toh Deshmukh parivar naam ka sindoor lagaya hai…”

CBI tightens probe

The CBI has intensified its investigation in the NEET paper leak case and recently carried out another round of searches linked to RCC Classes. Officials are now examining digital evidence, communication records and possible links connected to the alleged leak network.

Investigators are also looking into whether more people were involved and if the operation extended beyond Maharashtra.

Who is Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar?

Coming from an agricultural family in Latur, he reportedly started by giving private tuition classes and travelling across the city on a bicycle to teach students. In the late 1990s, he launched RCC Classes from a rented room with just around ten students.

Over the years, RCC grew into one of Maharashtra’s well-known coaching institutes for NEET, JEE and CET preparation. The institute now has nine branches and reportedly enrolls nearly 40,000 students every year.

Known for handwritten chemistry notes, test series and a strong social media presence, “M Sir” built a massive student following, with thousands of followers across Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp.

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