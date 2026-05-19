Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's scheme of things in white-ball cricket, indicates chief selector Ajit Agarkar

New Delhi:

Discussion around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise has intensified after a breakthrough IPL 2026 season. The Rajasthan Royals opener has amassed 486 runs in 12 matches this season, at a blistering strike rate of 234.78. He has been a force to reckon with and is the eighth-leading run-scorer of the season.

His performances have already pushed him into higher levels of the domestic pathway, including selection for the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. However, is he ready for a call-up in the senior team? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed speculation about Sooryavanshi’s immediate prospects, stating that he is impressive, but a call-up to the ODI team must wait.

The selection committee indicated that experience remains a decisive factor at this stage. Agarkar acknowledged the teenager’s progress while also pointing to established performers already ahead in the queue. However, he also mentioned Vaibhav’s inclusion in India A squad, arguably highlighting that he is very much in the scheme of things.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done well, but let's not forget Yashasvi Jaiswal. As impressive as he is, Jaiswal has done as well. Vaibhav has done well to get to the A team, hope he does well there," Agarkar said at the press conference.

New faces in the ODI squad

India’s red-ball focus returns with the Afghanistan Test marking their first appearance in the format since the home series defeat to South Africa last year. Although the fixture falls outside the World Test Championship cycle, it arrives at an important stage in preparation for upcoming assignments, including tours of Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Historically, India and Afghanistan have met only once in Test cricket. That encounter came in 2018 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the home side secured a dominant win inside two days by an innings and 262 runs.

In the white-ball side of the business, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey earned their maiden call-ups. There haven’t been many changes in the batting unit, with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retaining their spots. However, Rohit and Hardik Pandya’s spots are subject to fitness. Jaiswal has been added as a backup of the opener.

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